GALLERY: Joint Policing Committee tours across Kilkenny hearing local policing issues

The concerns of the county were discussed as Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick took on a tour of Kilkenny.
Cllr Fitzpatrick, the chairperson of the Joint Policing Committee (JPC) travelled with Garda Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne, Superintendent Tony Lonergan (Thomastown) and Superintendent Derek Hughes (Kilkenny), observing checkpoints and discussing local policing issues with residents.
Picture: Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick, Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne and Superintendent Tony Lonergan observing a checkpoint in Thomastown
