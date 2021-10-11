Which pooch will scoop the Kilkenny Puppy of the Year title?

Petmania Kilkenny has opened public voting in search of Kilkenny’s 2021 Puppy of the Year. The Kilkenny Puppy of the Year will go forward for the chance to win the national title and scoop prizes worth over €1,500.

Could Lola be Kilkenny Puppy of the Year? Click NEXT to see the other finalists!

Over 1,500 puppy entries have been received and verified for this year’s competition to find Ireland’s top dog. The adorable top-six finalists for Kilkenny are a paw-fect pack!

Competing for the title of Kilkenny Puppy of the Year and a chance to win the top prize are Lola a Miniature Jack Russel, Crom Dubh a mixed-breed, Joey the Beagle, Buster a Border Collie plus two German Shepherds Nala and Lucy. Petmania is asking people from across the county to vote for their favourite pooch.

Pet lovers have until Midnight on Thursday 21st October to cast their vote for the Kilkenny Puppy of the Year via www.petmania.ie. You can also vote in-store at Petmania at Kilkenny Retail and Business Park in Kilkenny. The overall winner will be announced via Petmania social media channels at the end of October.

Each of the top six puppies representing Petmania Kilkenny will receive a qualifier’s rosette and gift from the competition partner, BETA. The puppy with the most votes will go forward into the Grand Final. The national winner in the Petmania Puppy of the Year 2021 will become the face of the brand for 2021 and receive prizes worth over €1,500 including a luxury staycation with its humans, thanks to Ireland’s Blue Books.

Greg Maternick of Petmania Kilkenny said: “We encourage everyone in Kilkenny to get involved and have their say as to which pooch will become this year’s Petmania puppy of the year. It is a tough choice every year as there are so many adorable puppies to choose from.”

