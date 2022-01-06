Pictures: Butler Gallery benefit auction in Kilkenny's Lyrath



Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll

Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special beneift auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.

The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a festive evening of art and music to raise vital funds for Butler Gallery and supporting artists.

The event was generously supported by Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Estate, and by the artists who received only a portion of the sale price.

During Covid, it has been difficult to raise money to support the gallery via corporate sponsorships and donations, and the fact the gallery was closed for many months didn’t help matters.

Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who helped and attended the auction, and the artists who contributed.

"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.