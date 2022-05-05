FLASHBACK: Darkness Into Light Kilkenny 2016 - click for pics!

CLICK 'STORY>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
Aoife Brennan and Aisling Malone, winners at the Northern Ireland Festival in Co Cavan, were in Ballyfoyle to show off their ribbons at the launch of this year’s Agricultural Show
Eoin Cody celebrates after scoring Kilkenny’s opening goal in the Leinster Championship clash against Galway. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.