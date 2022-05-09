Search

09 May 2022

Pictures: Kilkenny village of Windgap launches new poetry trail on Poetry Ireland Day

Reporter:

Reporter

09 May 2022 6:02 PM

[TAP THE PIC BELOW FOR NEXT PIC]

[TAP 'NEXT>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC]

The community of Windgap, well versed in culture and heritage, added another chapter to their creative story when they launched the village’s first Poetry Trail.

The event was held on Thursday to mark Poetry Ireland Day, which this year had the theme ‘Written in the Stars’. And the stars of the show were the pupils from Windgap NS.

Inspired by a series of workshops with author Debbie Thomas and an online collection of ideas to celebrated poetry, the pupils, their teachers and families were encouraged to read, write, listen to, illustrate, perform, share – and above all enjoy poetry.

The fruits of their labours were presented for all to see at the Village Loop Walk, where special guest Mary Butler, Kilkenny Arts Officer, opened the Poetry Trail.

Poems by older and younger members of the community were displayed along the Village Loop Walk, around the village lake and along the village walk.

To prepare for the event pupils were given postcard poems as homework, with their works attached to the menus in the village tea rooms. A booklet of the poems was also printed and made available to all.

The Poetry Trail will remain in place throughout the summer.

The event offered children the opportunity to connect with poetry for pleasure and for life.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media