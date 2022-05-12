Kilkenny city mart site seeks offers over €6,000,000 - see more!

[TAP PICTURE BELOW FOR NEXT PIC]
Former Mart Site
Approx. 8.57 Ac at New Road, Kilkenny
Offers In Excess of €6,000,000
The old mart site in Kilkenny has been put up for sale by Savills, who are seeking offers in excess of €6,000,000.
There has been intense local interest in the fate of the site for many years now as it awaits development.
The development potential of the site is framed by the Kilkenny City and County Development Plan 2021-2027.
The property is located in an area zoned General Business – “To provide for general development”.
Here are some of the details from the listing:
These strategic lands comprise of a brownfield site with a generally flat topography which are of a regular shape. The lands extend to approximately 8.57ac (3.47 ha) and has the benefit of approximately 530 meters of road frontage onto New Road, Castlecomer New Road and Old Mart Road. Kilkenny County Council have recently completed the new Central Access Road & Bridge over the River Nore. The subject site rests on the North side of the new access road. A 12 Screen Cinema has also since been developed on the other side of this road.
Features:
Rare opportunity to acquire a sizeable landmark site in Kilkenny City Town Centre site extending to approx. 8.57 acres/3.47 hectares Located approx., 1km north of Kilkenny City Centre Strategically located site, providing access onto the N10, M9 and Train station Zoned ‘General Business’ under the Kilkenny City Development Plan 2021-2027. Suitable for a wide range of potential uses subject to planning permission.
