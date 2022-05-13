Meet the Kilkenny Roses! Part 1

Elegant, sophisticated, ambitious, passionate, friendly, a true lady - combine this fabulous cocktail of characteristics and what you will discover is the Kilkenny Rose 2022!
We are delighted to reveal the ladies who are taking part in this year’s Kilkenny Rose selection, which will take place this weekend!
On Saturday evening, May 14, the 26 Kilkenny Roses will gather at the Ormonde Hotel for a night full of entertainment, glamour and above all great fun as we find out who will represent Kilkenny at the Dome in Tralee 2022.
Roses will appear on stage to to speak with MC Ollie Turner and be put through their paces, while being encouraged by family and friends to display their personalities.
Click through to meet all the ladies taking part!
Aoife Marie McKiernan sponsored by Kearns Family Butchers
My name is Aoife Marie Mc Kiernan, I am 24 years of age and I am from Johnswell. I am a general nurse and I work in Kilkreene Orthopaedic Hospital here in Kilkenny City. I graduated from WIT in September 2021 and I enjoy working as a general nurse. My hobbies include singing which began from an early age as I sang with my family in my local church in Johnswell and in St Canice’s Cathedral Choir in Kilkenny. I was also lucky enough to be a member of the Presentation Choir under the direction of Veronica Mc Carron.
Pictured at the Green-Schools #AndSheCycles Ambassador Programme Awards in Dublin were Loreto Kilkenny students Mae Liwanag, Jayne Farrell, Orlaith Kirwan and Emily Murphy
Kilkenny under-20 manager Derek Lyng has one last word with his players before the start of the Leinster final against Wexford in Carlow. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Each workshop begins with a visit to Butler Gallery's collection galleries to look at artworks in the collection
Kilkenny's Paddy Deegan in action against Dublin during their Allianz National League meeting in March.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.