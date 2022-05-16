Meet the new Kilkenny Rose - Molly Coogan!

Castlecomer student Molly Coogan is our new Kilkenny Rose!
Molly was crowned on Saturday at the selection night in the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel.
The 20 year-old was chosen by the judges from a group of 25 ladies and will now go on to represent Kilkenny at the first International Rose of Tralee Festival to be held in two years.
Molly is currently finishing her second year of Business and Law in UCD. She works part time in Harrington's Pharmacy and as a summer activity instructor in Castlecomer Discovery Park. She plays Gaelic football and basketball and enjoys all things musical, taking part in the Castlecomer Pantomime every year and getting involved with a number of productions with UCD Musical Society.
Click NEXT for more pictures from the night, all taken by Anna Lalor!
Kilkenny Rose 2022 - Molly Coogan
