15 Jun 2022

Stunning! Winners of Kilkenny Tourism photo competition revealed!

The landscapes, streets and faces of Kilkenny revealed in nationwide competition

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

15 Jun 2022 5:53 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Tourism, has announced the winners of their Visit Kilkenny Photographer of the Year Competition. The competition, which has been running for the past year, invites people to enter a photo that captures their best holiday memories in Kilkenny, or a photo that captures the essence of what the county means to them.

The competition, which was open to amateur and professional photographers received hundreds of entries from across the country. The six different categories were:

Medieval Kilkenny; Landscapes; Off the Grid; Natural World;  Streetscapes and Faces of Kilkenny.

One winner was selected from each category and finally one Overall Winner: Medieval - Andrew Ryan - "Jerpoint Abbey in the Sun"   as seen above

Click 'NEXT' to see the other beautiful Kilkenny scenes that made it to the final of the competition!

The other finalists were:

The other Faces of Kilkenny - Winner: Derville Conroy - "The Baker"              

Landscapes - Derek Delaney - "Out of the Darkness"

Natural World - Frank Manning - "Lightning Ballyfoyle"  

Off The Grid - Nicholas Kishande - "Off The Grid"               

Streetscapes - Seamus Costelloe - “Rothe House View"  

 

The lucky winners will each receive a hotel break from some of Kilkenny’s top hotels, including Lyrath Estate Kilkenny, 4* Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel, 4* Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 4* Kilkenny River Court Hotel, 4* Newpark Hotel Kilkenny, 4* Hoban Hotel Kilkenny.

 

Judges for the competition were Ciaran Conroy Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism, Martina Comerford Tourism Officer, Kilkenny County Council; Vicky Comerford, Photographer and owner of www.vickysphotography.ie  and Anna O’Sullivan, Director at the vibrant and contemporary Butler Gallery www.butlergallery.ie.

 

Commenting on the competition announcement, Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism, Ciaran Conroy said: “We are so impressed with the high level of entries to this competition, not only were they each of an exceptionally high standard, but they each captured something very special that lies in the heart of Kilkenny. Our people, our buildings, our countryside and our culture were each individually reflected in these incredible images.

He added: “Huge congratulations to all the winners and entrants and sincere thanks to each of our judges who gave up their time and expertise to be part of our selection process and tour hotel sponsors for providing such excellent hotel stays for the lucky winners. We look forward to sharing the fantastic photos.”

 

