Kilkenny All Ireland Camogie champs visit Temple Street Childrens' Hospital

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Champions Kilkenny visited Temple Street Children’s Hospital today. A lovely gesture from our champions Cats!
Saoibh, aged 9, holds the Sean O’Duffy Cup with Kilkenny’s Player of the Match Katie Power, Manager Brian Dowling and Team Captain Aoife Prendergast outside Temple Street Childrens Hospital
©INPHO/Ben Brady
Davy Fitzgerald has stepped down from his coaching role with the Cork senior camogie side following their loss to Kilkenny in Sunday's Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior final at Croke Park.
Sophie Dwyer wheels away in celebration after scoring a late goal in Sunday’s All-Ireland final. Picture: James Crombie/INPHO
