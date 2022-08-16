Revealed: The SIX Kilkenny escorts at this year's Rose of Tralee!

There is only one Kilkenny Rose but it has been revealed that there are no less than SIX escorts from Kilkenny at this year's Rose of Tralee Festival! And another three escorts have strong links to the county!

Click through our profiles and keep an eye out for them on television next week!

Eoin Kennedy

Eoin (27) is a dairy farmer from Callan and after twice being an escort at the Queen of the Land festival he considers himself a pro when it comes to escorting! He studied dairy business at UCD and spent seven months working and living in New Zealand. After college he began his career on his family farm which he has developed into a dairy farm since 2018. Eoin has a wide range of interests and hobbies including sports, running, public speaking, drama and performing on stage. He is very active in Macra na Feirme where he has held various leadership roles and has had the opportunity to travel, try lots of new things and meet lots of people. He is also involved in Toastmasters which is an organisation designed to help people improve their communication skills. Above all else Eoin loves the craic and a good night out.

