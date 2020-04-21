'Dropped dramatically,' shocking statistic about number of pristine rivers in Ireland
The number of pristine river sites in Ireland has dropped dramatically, the Department of Planning, Housing and Local Government has said.
In 1987-90, there were about 500.
Today there are only 20.
