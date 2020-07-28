Gardaí issue warning to parents over quads and scramblers for kids

An Garda Síochána has reinforced its safety message on the dangers associated quad bikes and scramblers, especially for children and young people.

"These vehicles are unsuitable for children and young teenagers and could cause life-changing injuries. Members of the public should not be driving these vehicles in public, or without the necessary license, insurance, safety equipment and supervision," gardaí said.

"An Garda Síochána also wish to highlight the fact that some youths on scramblers have been linked to anti-social behaviour in our parks and public areas.

"This illegal and anti-social use of scramblers and quads poses a serious safety hazard, and a potential to cause fear and intimidation in our communities.

"Gardaí will have a visible presence in highlighted locations and will be enforcing the Public Order Act and the Road Traffic Act."