Lockdown lessons your hairstylist wants you to learn from

Lockdown hasn’t been an easy time by any means but some good has certainly come from this enforced time-out from the hustle and bustle of modern life. Hairstylists across the globe rejoiced as salons reopened and they found their clients’ hair in better condition than ever, but will they keep it up?

Great Lengths, the world leader in premium hair extensions, reached out to their expert educator and owner of Streetlife Hair salon, Edwina Hayes to find out what Lockdown Lessons she’d like her clients to remember as we resume the ‘new normal’.

1. Give your hair a break: Many clients have found their hair has become fuller, thicker, and healthier during lockdown. This is largely due to reduced washing, heat styling and general wear and tear and exposure to the elements! Therefore, I’d recommend to continue these practices and keep being kind to your hair - it will pay you back in return!

2. Keep it professional: Another lesson learned has been that having time to nourish your hair with professional products and treatments pays off. Lockdown gave us all more time to indulge in some self-care, such as taking the time to use repairing treatments and hair masks. Something a quick pre-work shower doesn’t normally allow for! Now that you see the benefits, keep it up! I find my savvy clients now want to spend their hard earned money on premium products that will make a real difference to their hair.

3. Leave it to the pros: There has been a new found respect for our profession with many clients vowing never to toy with home colour again! Colour correction is a long and arduous process and can take many salon visits as well as a lot of money to achieve the look you once had! Leave it to the professionals when it comes to colouring your hair – you won’t regret it!

4. Take good care: If you wear extensions, continue to take the same care as you did during lockdown. Separate the bonds or tapes each day, brush regularly and gently, don’t tug at the extensions or remove them yourself. If you have any queries, contact your stylist who can give you the best directions.

