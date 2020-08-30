Gardaí work with UK and European police to dismantle crime gang

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) with assistance from personnel based in Cork, Waterford and Kerry conducted eight searches and executed five European Arrest Warrants this week at locations in Dublin, Cork, Waterford and Kerry as part of an international operation.

An Garda Síochána took part in a joint investigation team (JIT) with law enforcement authorities in Lithuania and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), supported by Eurojust and Europol and dismantled the activities of an organised criminal group (OCG) suspected to be involved in human trafficking, drug trafficking and associated money laundering.

This week's international day of action resulted in the five individuals arrested in Ireland, brought before a special sitting of the High Court for extradition proceedings. This resulted in four of the individuals remanded in custody to the High Court at a later date while the fifth individual was remanded on bail to the High Court at a later date, subject to certain conditions.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads up Organised and Serious Crime (OSC) within An Garda Síochána said:

"The operational activity undertaken across three jurisdictions yesterday illustrates the potential to tackle suspected criminal activity engaged in by those who are involved in organised crime that has an international dimension.”