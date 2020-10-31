EXPLAINER: See all 52 Covid-19 sanitiser products removed from approved list for schools
Schools are asked to remove all the items from use
Department of Education removes 52 products from list of approved products
The Department of Education has written to all schools regarding the removal of some brands of hand sanitiser and other hygiene products from its approved list.
While this is a worrying development for schools, students and parents, the Department is reassuring schools that suppliers have committed to swift processing of orders and deliveries for schools needing to change their products.
It is also fortunate that this has happened during the Halloween break, giving schools time to have replacement products in place for reopening on Monday.
The announcement follows a review by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) in the wake of instructions to cease use of ViraPro products last Friday.
DAFM is the regulator in Ireland for biocidal products.
In light of the review findings, the Department of Education announced that it was taking 52 products off the approved list for schools. This was because it had not been possible to satisfactorily confirm their registration status as part of the review.
The statement from the Department of Education goes on to say: “These products will not be included in our approved list for schools until their registration status has been confirmed.
“The Department has no evidence that these products are unsafe.
“The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine and the Education Procurement Service are engaging directly with the suppliers concerned regarding the status of these products and it may be possible to reinstate these products to the agreement at a later date.”
Schools are advised not to use any stock of the products that have been removed, and to store them securely until they are collected by the supplier.
Any schools impacted by the removal of these products will be provided with funding to source new supplies.
The statement continues: “As part of the procurement process for the Education Sector PPE Procurement Agreement in June and July, suppliers were required to confirm that their products were compliant with the regulations and provide documentation, were to provide information on their current live product range rather than future releases and to give examples of contracts in the last two years which included supply to the Irish public sector.
“As part of the review process in recent days, all of the biocidal products included in the PPE agreement have been checked – both existing and new items. This involved reviewing 172 items from 14 suppliers.
“The Department of Education has decided to add a new supplier that replied to the procurement notice in June and has now confirmed they have the required biocidal registrations, and 23 new products to the agreement."
Suppliers and products on the agreement will be monitored on an ongoing basis and any further changes to the list will be notified to schools.
Schools that have any difficulty sourcing an alternative supply or are concerned about a funding shortfall to cover this additional cost can contact the Department’s Covid-19 helpline or email address and Department staff will work to support schools.
The Schools Covid-19 helpline on 057 9324461 will be open until 8.30pm on Thursday and from 8am on Friday until 8pm and from 10am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday. The email address is covid19_alert@education.gov.ie . Emails will be monitored and replied to over the weekend.
The products removed from the Education Sector Procurement Agreement on October 29 listed by category are:
WIPES
JBS Group
Disinfection Wipes AntiBacterial Park of 48 Alcohol free
Chlorhexidine Wipe pack 25
Reach Group
Belux Wipes Pack 72 (12 packs per case)
WorkWear Experts Ltd
Cargo White Anti-Bacterial Wipe
IPA 70% Alocohol Wipe
Shaw Scientific
Sursol Anti Bacterial wipes
70% IPA Microsafe Cleansing Wipe (Case 1000)
Uniwipe Cleaning & Disinfecting wipes
Charles Hughes Ltd
Hand Wipes - Effective against E-Coli, Salmonella, etc
Surface Sanitiser Wipes IW51
Surface Sanitiser Wipes IW50
Hand Sanitiser Wipes WIW40
Surface Sanitiser Wipes WIW50
Aquila Bioscience
ABD Device
HAND SANITISER
JBS Group
5 Litre Bulk Fill Hand Sanitiser x 2
Shaw Scientific
Sursol ALCOHOL FREE Hand Sanitiser - 100ml
Sursol ALCOHOL FREE Hand Sanitiser - 250ml
Sursol ALCOHOL FREE Hand Sanitiser - 500ml
Sursol ALCOHOL FREE Hand Sanitiser – 1 Litre
Sursol ALCOHOL FREE Hand Sanitiser – 5 Litre
Prosan 70% Alcohol Hand Sanitiser gel - 50ml flip lid
Prosan 70% Alcohol Hand Sanitiser gel - 100ml flip lid
Prosan 70% Alcohol Hand Sanitiser gel - 250ml flip lid
Prosan 70% Alcohol Hand Sanitiser gel - 250ml Pump top
Prosan 70% Alcohol Hand Sanitiser gel - 500ml Pump top
Prosan 70% Alcohol Hand Sanitiser liquid - 100ml Spray top
Prosan 70% Alcohol Hand Sanitiser liquid - 150ml Spray Top
Prosan 70% Alcohol Hand Sanitiser liquid - 1000ml flip lid
Prosan 70% Alcohol Hand Sanitiser gel - 5LTR Screw Top
Critical Heathcare
Alcohol Hand Rub Bottle 60ml
Hand Santiser 520 ml
HAND SANITISER REFILL
Shaw Scientific
Sursol ALCOHOL FREE Hand Sanitiser – 5 Litre
Sursol ALCOHOL FREE Hand Sanitiser – 5 Litre
Prosan 70% Alcohol Hand Sanitiser Gel - 5 litre
Prosan 70% Alcohol Hand Sanitiser Gel - 5 litre
Critical Healthcare
Medi9 Hand Foam Refill Pouch
DETERGENT
JBS
Anti Viral 750ml Disinfectant Spray
Reach Group
BIO Chlorine Sanitising Tablets x 200 (1 per case)
CleanSmart Alcohol Free Surface Sanitiser 1 Litre
Shaw Scientific
Sursol Surface Spray Products 500ml
Sursol Surface Spray Products 1000ml
Sursol Surface Spray Products 5 L
Workwear Experts
Bleach Regular 5 LTR - N00101/1
UNCATEGORISED PRODUCTS (HAND SOAP AND DETERGENT)
Workwear Experts
Antibacterial Pearlised Hand Soap 5 Litre
Charles Hughes Ltd
Insta Clens Hand Soap 5L
Shaw Scientific
Prosan Anti Bacterial Hand Soap products 4x 5L
Prosan Anti Bacterial Hand Soap products 40 x 5L
Prosan Anti Bacterial Hand Soap products Pallet 200 x 5L
Nugent Safety
Anti Bacterial Hand Soap 5 Ltr
JBS Group
Hand Soap Antibacterial Liquid
Anti-viral 750 ml Disinfectant spray 750ml (detergent)
Lennox
Bacterial Hand Soap
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on