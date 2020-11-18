Company granted license to prospect for gold

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan has granted the Prospecting License to Raptor Resources Ltd for a string of townlands in Laois.

The prospecting licence is for Barytes, Base Metals, Gold, Platinum Group Elements and Silver.

A Prospecting Licence entitles the holder to explore for mineral deposits and does not authorise mining of any minerals.

The activities permissible under a licence are, in general, non-invasive and of minimal environmental impact. The Minister has determined that the activities are not likely to have a significant effect on the environment.

The townlands covered are

Townlands in Clarmallagh Barony: Addergoole, Aghmacart, Aharney, Anster, Archerstown, Baggottspark, Ballinfrase, Ballyboodin, Ballycolla Heath, Ballycolla, Ballydavin, Ballygarvan Glebe, Ballygauge More, Ballygeehin Lower, Ballygowdan, Ballyguage, Ballyhinode, Ballykealy, Ballynafunshin, Ballynevin, Barrackquarter or Ross, Baunoge, Beg, Big, Boherard, Bordwell, Bordwell Little, Braccas, Brocka, Bunlacken, Cannonswood, Capponellan, Castledurrow Demesne, Castlequarter, Castleview, Castlewood, Chapelhill, Clonageera, Clorhaun, Cool, Coolacurragh, Coolbally, Coolcorberry, Coolderry, Coolfin (E.D. Cuffsborough), Coolkerry, Coolnabehy, Course, Court, Cross, Cuffsborough, Cullahill Mountain, Curragh, Dairyhill, Derreen and Carrowreagh, Dunmore, Durrow Townparks, Fearagh, Fermoyle, Friarsland, Galesquarter, Garryduff, Garryniska, Glebe, Gorteen, Gorteenahilla, Graceswood, Graigueagarran, Graigueanossy, Graigueavoice, Grantstown, Grenan, Gurraun, Kilbreedy, Killermogh, Kilminfoyle, Kilnaseer, Knockanoran, Knockfin, Knocknagrally or Kilenny Beg, Kyle, Kylebeg, Kyletilloge, Leap, Legaun, Loughnamuck, Maynebog, Middlemount or Ballyvoghlaun, Middlemount, Moyne, Newtown, Oldglass, Oldtown, Park, Parkbawn, Parknahown, Part of Oldglass, Rahandrick Lower, Rahandrick Upper, Raheenduff, Raheenleagh, Rapla, Rath, Rathmakelly Glebe, Rosconnell Glebe, Scrub and Glenmacolla, Shanbally, Shanvaghey, Spaquarter, Springfield or Knockkyle, Srah, Stewartsgrove, Swan, Tinnaragh, Tinnaraheen, Tintore, Tinwear, Toberboe or Kilkenny More, Tooreagh, Turfarney, Watercastle.

Townlands in Cullenagh Barony: Abbeyleix Demesne, Boley, Brandra, Clonkeen, Clonoghil, Curraghacronacon, Derrylahan, Granafallow, Killamuck, Knapton, Lisbigney, Tullyroe.

Townlands in Clandonagh Barony: Farranville

Due to the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) restrictions, the maps and townland lists should be viewed on the Department’s website and these are available at https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/507ce-prospecting-licencenotices/

Objections to the grant of the licence should be made to the address below within 30 days.

Department of Environment, Climate and Communications

29-31 Adelaide Road

Dublin

D02 X285

Ph. (01) 678 2668

Email: EMD.info@DECC.gov.ie