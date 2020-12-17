Christmas train journeys to and from Kilkenny must be pre-booked Iarnrod Eireann warn

Iarnród Éireann has reminded customers that it will be mandatory to pre-book Intercity rail travel, for travel from Friday 18th December 2020 to Wednesday 6th January 2021 inclusive.

Government COVID-19 measures in place during this time permit non-essential inter-county travel for the first time in up to three months, and 50% of capacity is available for use on board rail services and all public transport.

Pre-booking Intercity travel will ensure the available capacity is effectively managed, providing rail customers with a safe and sanitary travelling environment over the Christmas and New Year period.

Intercity travel can be pre-booked at www.irishrail.ie along with further information, and customers are advised:

* Please only travel if your journey is necessary, and avoid peak and busier times if at all possible

Holders of existing tickets (e.g open returns, season tickets, DSP free travel) can also pre-book their Intercity reservations during these dates at no charge via irishrail.ie or at 1850366222

* 50% of seating is available for pre-booking and for use on board. Seating will be unassigned, and customers are asked not to sit in seating designated as restricted, to ensure appropriate distancing

*Face coverings are mandatory on public transport and in stations

*Iarnród Éireann is continuing to implement enhanced cleaning and sanitisation measures on trains and at stations, with a focus on customer touchpoints

*Catering services remains suspended on board Intercity, and alcohol is prohibited on all trains

* Revised schedules are in place from Christmas Eve 24th December to New Year’s Day 1st January inclusive, and customers should check times. There are no rail services on Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.

Iarnród Éireann thanks customers for pre-booking their Intercity travel, and for their continued cooperation and overwhelming compliance with measures in place during COVID-19.