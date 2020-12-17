Bus Éireann / Expressway Christmas and New Year Kilkenny service update

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, is pleased to inform customers about its Christmas schedule and to provide important travel advice for Christmas 2020.

In general, final departures will be from 9.00pm on Christmas Eve – intercity Expressway customers should check their specific schedule online. There will be no services on Christmas Day, and they resume on 26 December at 9.00am with a Sunday service. A Sunday service will operate on 27 and 28 December, with a weekday service resuming on 29 December. Normal weekday services will run on 31 December and a Sunday service on 1 January.

Full details are available at buseireann.ie and expresswa y.ie. Service updates are regularly posted to these sites. The @buseireann and @expresswayIRE twitter feeds post real-time updates should coaches be full to capacity.

Bus Éireann Chief Customer Officer, Allen Parker, said “Demand is somewhat unpredictable this year and all our services are restricted to 50% capacity. We encourage people to plan their travel, to consider travelling as early as possible and at off-peak times, and to use seat reservation where that is available. We would like to thank customers for their cooperation and understanding, and our staff for all their efforts as they work throughout the holiday period. It has been a very challenging year, we want everyone to travel safely and look forward to a healthy and safe 2021.”

Bus Éireann operates in accordance with all public health guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid19.

Important Travel Advice

All services will operate at 50% capacity. The permissible capacity number is posted at the entrance of the vehicle.



No-one with any Covid19 symptoms, such as a fever and/or cough, or anyone travelling to a Covid test centre for a test or awaiting the results of a Covid19 test, should take public transport.



The law requires everyone over 13 years of age to wear a face mask for the entirety of their journey on public transport, except people with specific conditions.



Bus Éireann has very limited capacity to provide additional vehicles. People should aim to travel as early as possible before Christmas, and in off-peak times.



Intending passengers can purchase tickets online at buseireann.ie and ex pressway.ie but in general this does not guarantee a seat. Seat reservation is available on Expressway routes X8, X12, 20/X20, 30, 32, 40/40A – that is from Dublin to Cork, Limerick, Galway, Donegal, Letterkenny and from Tralee to Rosslare via Cork and Waterford.



Passengers are asked where possible to use non-cash forms of payment, for example Leap Cards, ticket vending machines at stations and buying tickets online.



Bus Éireann has increased cleaning on its fleet, including overnight deep cleaning, and provides personal protective equipment to drivers and frontline staff.