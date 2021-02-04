Two men arrested as gardai make huge drugs seizure in Dublin

Two men have been arrested following a huge drugs seizure in Dublin on Wednesday.

An Garda Síochána through the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, along with Revenue’s Customs Service, participated in a joint intelligence led operation. During the course of the operation, approximately 129kgs of a substance suspected to be Cannabis Herb, with an estimated street value of €2.58 million, was seized in the Lusk area of North County Dublin.

Two men, aged 45 and 52 were arrested and are currently detained in Balbriggan and Dun Laoghaire Garda Stations, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Speaking today, Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, Head of Bureau at the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said, "the joint operation undertaken yesterday involving participation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Revenue Customs Service, which has resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs with an estimated street value of €2.58 million, demonstrates An Garda Síochána’s continued determination to work collaboratively with others for the purpose of tackling the importation of controlled drugs into Ireland, that cause significant harm in our communities.

"We will continue to work with Revenue Customs Service and do all within our power to tackle criminality engaged in by organised crime gangs who are involved in the importation and supply of illicit drugs".