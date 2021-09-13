Search

13/09/2021

Could it be sepsis? Irish people urged to learn symptoms of condition

Could it be sepsis? Irish people urged to learn symptoms of condition

Could it be sepsis? Irish people urged to learn symptoms of condition

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The HSE is urging people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of sepsis. 

The condition, which can be difficult to diagnose, can develop from any infection and can affect anyone. It's most common in young people, the elderly, people with pre-existing medical conditions or people with weakened immune systems. 

The HSE campaign, which was launched in tandem with new clinical guidelines to manage sepsis, encourages people to familiarise themselves with the symptoms and to ask the all-important question, 'Could it be sepsis?' 

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, today endorsed the new NCEC National Clinical Guideline for managing sepsis in adults and maternity patients. 

Speaking about the news, he said, "This will be implemented across the health service to help support safe, high-quality care for patients." 

According to the HSE, the best way to reduce death from sepsis is by prevention. Good sanitation is recommended, as well as personal hygiene, healthy eating, exercising moderately, breastfeeding, avoiding unnecessary antibiotics and vaccination against vaccine-preventable infections. 

The second most effective way is through early recognition and treatment. 

The most commonly reported symptoms include: 

  • Slurred speech, confusion, excessive drowsiness
  • Excessive sleepiness or drowsiness, confusion
  • Pain or discomfort in the muscles or joints, passing very little or no urine
  • Severe breathlessness, a racing heart, shivering, fever, feeling very cold
  • “I feel like I’m going to die”
  • Skin changes pale, cold, discoloured skin or a rash that won’t fade when pressed on

In children, signs of sepsis include abnormally cold and/or mottled (bluish or pale) skin, fast breathing, unusually sleepy and difficult to wake, a rash that doesn't fade when you press it, having fits or convulsions. 

There are several other things to watch out for in children under five, including not feeding, vomiting repeatedly, and no wet nappies in the last twelve hours. 

Nora Cunnigham lost her baby to sepsis shortly before his first birthday. Listen to her story below: 

Most Popular

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Cathnia O Muircheartaigh (Principal of Coláiste Pobail Osraí), Morgan Ni Cheallaigh, Eabha de Gailli and Kate Keoghan, who all achieved 623 points in their Leaving Cert PICTURE: Vicky Comerford

Top of Kilkenny's Leaving Class of 2021

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media