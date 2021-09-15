Search

15/09/2021

Property prices rising faster outside of Dublin

Property prices rising faster outside of Dublin

Reporter:

David Power

Property prices have increased by 8.6% nationally up to July of this year, latest figures show.

While the Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) increased by 8.6% nationally in the year to July 2021, prices in Dublin rose by 8.1% with prices outside Dublin rising by 9.1%

In July 2021, 3,822 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with Revenue, an increase of 49.2% compared to July 2020

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to July 2021 was €267,000
In the 12 months to July 2021, the lowest median price for a house was €120,000 in Longford, while the highest median price was €560,00 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Commenting on the release, Viacheslav Voronovich, statistician, said: “In the period before COVID-19, the annual growth in residential property prices fell gradually from 13.4% in April 2018 to 0.9% in March 2020. While price growth remained subdued throughout most of 2020, a trend of accelerating growth emerged in the latter part of the year and into 2021.

"Residential property prices increased by 2.2% annually in December 2020, before price growth rose to 8.6% in July 2021. In Dublin, residential property prices saw an increase of 8.1% in the year to July 2021, while property prices outside Dublin were 9.1% higher," he said. 

The pandemic had a significant effect on purchasing power for houses. 

"COVID-19 restrictions impacted on the ability of households to buy dwellings. Households purchased 2,351 dwellings in April 2020, a reduction of 28.9% compared to the same month in 2019. In May 2020, households purchased 1,937 dwellings, a fall of 46.2% and the lowest monthly number of purchases since February 2014," Mr Voronovich said

"Since the latter part of 2020, the number of dwellings purchased by households have returned to pre-COVID-19 levels. In the first seven months of 2021, there were 24,280 dwellings purchased by households at market prices. This compares to 24,416 for the first seven months of pre-pandemic 2019," he said. 

Existing dwellings accounted for 3,221 (84.3%) of the dwelling purchases filed with the Revenue Commissioners in July 2021, the balance of 601 (15.7%) were new dwellings,

Households paid a median price of €267,000 for a dwelling on the residential property market in the 12 months to July 2021. 

Within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price (€560,000), while Fingal had the lowest (€362,125).

The highest median prices outside of Dublin were in Wicklow (€370,000) and Kildare (€330,000), while the lowest price was in Longford (€120,000).

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media