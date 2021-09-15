HSE reminds South East of bereavement services available

A new campaign is underway to outline the various services and supports available in the South East, to anyone that has suffered a bereavement.
The Bereavements Supports and Services is available to anyone and is there to help with support and advice. This campaign aims to encourage people to seek help, while outlining how these supports can hep people in distress, or just be there for someone to talk to.
AnamCara, set-up by and dedicated to bereaved parents, has also outlined the importance of support during such a difficult time.
The Irish Hospice Foundation are also here to help.
