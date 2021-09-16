Search

ALERT: Recall issued for food supplements due to 'unsafe levels' of psychoactive element

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a product recall for a number of food supplements due to "unsafe levels" of the psychoactive element, THC.

In a notice published on their website, the FSAI found "unsafe levels of delta‐9‐tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)" in the CBD food supplement products listed below:

"The implicated batches of unauthorised novel CBD food supplements contain unsafe levels of delta‐9‐tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) based on the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) acute reference dose," reads the notice published by the FSAI.

Distributors are requested to withdraw the product from the market, while retailers are requested to remove the products from sale. 

"Food businesses that have sold the implicated batches of unauthorised novel CBD food supplements to consumers must display a point-of-sale notice in store and on websites if sold online, to inform consumers that the implicated batches of these unauthorised novel CBD food supplements are being recalled and the reason why," continues the notice.

Consumers are advised not to purchase or consume any of the implicated batches of the unauthorised novel CBD food supplements listed above.

