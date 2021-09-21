Lack of Irish abortion providers must be addressed, says rights group

The Abortion Rights Campaign (ARC) is calling on the government to tackle the refusal of abortion services by GPs and maternity hospitals.

According to the ARC website, 90% of GPs and half of maternity hospitals refuse to provide abortion care even after the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

"More than half of people seeking abortions still do not know how to access services and women continue to travel abroad for terminations, new research reveals." New report by @freesafelegal #AbortionAccess https://t.co/1QbnCT92YH September 21, 2021

Spokesperson JoAnne Neary said, "The refusal to provide care is the single biggest barrier to accessing abortion in Ireland. In huge swathes of the country, people still have to make long and difficult journeys to access reproductive healthcare – exactly what we voted against on May 25, 2018."

A report by ARC in collaboration with Dr Lorraine Grimes called 'Too Many Barriers: Experiences of Abortion in Ireland after Repeal' is due to be released at a public event tomorrow (September 22nd). The findings will reportedly outline changes needed in legislation.

It's hoped that a #RepealReview campaign will increase the number of providers among GPs and doctors.

The launch can be viewed via Zoom on the Abortion Rights Campaign website from 11am to 12.30pm.