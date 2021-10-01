Search

01/10/2021

Need a new series to binge? Here's the list of all the new arrivals to Netflix this month

Netflix has announced the latest batch of additions to their streaming catalogue for the month ahead with a whole host of content to keep you entertained.

Releasing the details of all the new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the platform across the month of October there's sure to be something for all tastes.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix across October below: 

TV Series

Mythomaniac: Season 2  29/10/2021  

Sexy Beasts: Season 2  07/10/2021 

MAID  01/10/2021 

Paik's Spirit. 01/10/2021  

On My Block: Season 4. 04/10/2021

The Five Juanas  06/10/2021

Baking Impossible  06/10/2021

Love Is Blind: Brazil

The Billion Dollar Code 07/10/2021 

Nevertheless 07/10/2021. 

Pretty Smart  08/10/2021.  

Family Business: Season 3. 08/10/2021. 

Reflection of You 13/10/2021. 

Another Life: Season 2 14/10/2021. 

You: Season 3 15/10/2021. 

My Name  15/10/2021.  

Sex, Love & goop 21/10/2021

Insiders 21/10/2021 

Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam 21/10/2021  

Locke & Key: Season 2 22/10/2021  

Inspector Koo

Inside Job 22/10/2021. 

Adventure Beast. 22/10/2021. 

Little Things: Season 4  15/10/2021. 

More than Blue: The Series 22/10/2021. 

Sex: Unzipped 26/10/2021

Sintonia: Season 2  27/10/2021. 

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3 28/10/2021 

Dynasty: Season 4. 22/10/2021 

Call My Agent: Bollywood

Colin in Black & White 29/10/2021 

The Time It Takes 29/10/2021. 

Netflix Original Film

Diana: The Musical.  01/10/2021 

The Guilty. 01/10/2021. 

Upcoming Summer.  03/10/2021 

Escape The Undertaker.  05/10/2021 

There's Someone Inside Your House. 06/10/2021  

Grudge.  08/10/2021. 

My Brother, My Sister.  08/10/2021 

Hiacynt.  13/10/2021

Fever Dream. 13/10/2021. 

One Night in Paris. 14/10/2021. 

A World Without

The Forgotten Battle.  15/10/2021. 

The Trip. 15/10/2021  

The Four of Us.  15/10/2021 

In for a Murder (W jak morderstwo) 19/10/2021 

Night Teeth. 20/10/2021. 

Stuck Together.  20/10/2021. 

Falling For Figaro. 22/10/2021. 

Hypnotic. 27/10/2021. 

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 27/10/2021. 

Little Big Mouth. 22/10/2021. 

Army of Thieves. 29/10/2021. 

Dear Mother.  29/10/2021. 

Netflix Documentaries

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad. 01/10/2021 

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano 12/10/2021. 

Bad Sport. 06/10/2021. 

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths.

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3. 12/10/2021 

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis. 12/10/2021 

Found 20/10/2021. 

Roaring Twenties. 10/22/2021 & 10/29/2021

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary- 21/10/2021. 

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea

The Motive.  28/10/2021 

Netflix Kids & Family

Scaredy Cats.  01/10/2021. 

Tale Dark & Grimm. 08/10/2021 

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle 08/10/2021. 

Mighty Express: Season 5. 12/10/2021 

Misfit: The Series.  16/10/2021

Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween. 15/10/2021 

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2.  11/10/2021 

Karma's World.  15/10/2021.  

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3.  19/10/2021. 

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6. 21/10/2021 

Netflix Anime 

Maya and the Three. 22/10/2021. 

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light 01/10/2021 

Bright: Samurai Soul.  12/10/2021 

Scissor Seven: Season 3. 03/10/2021 

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 207/10/2021 

Blue Period. 09/10/2021.  

Komi Can't Communicate. 21/10/2021

