Search

05/10/2021

Biggest fears for remote workers revealed

Biggest fears for remote workers revealed

Reporter:

David Power

Over half of Irish workers fear that remote working will lead to a pay cut or hamper career progress, a workplace survey has found. 

Of those surveyed, 38 per cent worry they will be asked to take a pay cut while 60 per cent fear career progress will slow.

The Matrix Recruitment Workplace Equality Survey found 48 per cent are worried their decision to work from home would be seen as a reflection of their commitment to the company.

Most people,  85 per cent of workers, are in favour of a four-day working week

Over a third who took part in the survey believe the pandemic has also created workplace inequality between parents and non-parents.

While many companies and organisations are offering a hybrid model, the survey highlighted the multitude of concerns among workers in Ireland.

Of particular concern was what the workplace would be like as pandemic restrictions lift and a new flexible working model is rolled out in businesses across the country.

Of the 15% of people not in favour of a four-day working week, almost one in four (38%) stated that it would create a very pressurised environment. More than one third (36%) of respondents said that it would results in longer working days.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media