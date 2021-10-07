Euromillion's jackpot won in Ireland while record €19,060,800 rolls over to Saturday

Ireland's record lotto jackpot remains unclaimed again as there was no winner of the €19,060,800 prize in last nights draw.

The jackpot rolled over from June until last week, when it was capped less than €1 million shy of the €20 million milestone.

A single winner of the prize would become the biggest ever Lotto jackpot winner in the history of the game in Ireland.

For each draw until won, the jackpot will remain at €19,060,800 and the funds that would normally contribute to growing the jackpot will now flow down to the next tier at which there are winners.

Two players in Dublin each won a Match 5 + Bonus prize of €565,390 while another player in Mayo has won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.

The winning numbers in last nights draw were 5, 6, 9, 31, 35, 45 and a bonus number 12.

However, one lucky Irish EuroMillions player won big in Tuesday night's draw ahead of another record Lotto game.

The punter is now €500,000 richer after they won the EuroMillions Plus jackpot.

While the ticket was sold online, the National Lottery has since revealed that a Wicklow player scooped the prize, becoming the biggest winner of the night after purchasing their ticket on the day of the draw.

The next Lotto draw will take place on Saturday evening.