Search

12/10/2021

Budget 2022: Income tax changes could put more money in your pocket

Budget 2022: Income tax changes could put more money in your pocket

Budget 2022: Income tax changes could put more money in your pocket

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Income tax and personal finances were one of the main talking points from Budget 2022 announced by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath on Tuesday afternoon.

Among the measures affecting workers was an increase of 30 cent to the minimum wage, bringing it to €10.50 but beyond that, some measures could mean more money in your pocket.

The income tax bands are changing once again. Workers will now be able to earn €36,800 before hitting the higher rate of 40%. This is a €1,500 increase from €35,300. Workers now will have the first €36,800 of their salary taxed at the lower rate of 20%.

Personal and employee tax credits are also set to rise by €50.

The ceiling for the second rate of USC (Universal Social Charge) which is applied in your payslip will increase from €20,687 to €21,295, meaning a little more money in workers pockets.

These changes will put around €35 extra in people's take-home pay per month. 

In further good news for workers, a new rebate has been introduced for those working from home. This will be an income tax deduction of 30% against the costs of heat, electricity and broadband when working from home.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media