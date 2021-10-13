Search

13/10/2021

Nine Irish men begin studies to join the priesthood

Just nine new students of the Catholic priesthood have begun their studies, marking a total of sixty four across Ireland. 

The students are currently undertaking the propaedeutic programme to ensure suitability for becoming a priest.

They are undertaking this programme at the Redemptoris Mater Seminary in Dundalk, Archdiocese of Armagh, Royal English College in Valladolis in Spain and the Royal Scots College in Salamanca, Spain. 

According to the National Vocations Office, thirteen students began studies in 2020 with fifteen in 2019. 

National Diocesan Vocations Coordinator for the Bischops' Conference, Father Willie Purcell, said, "Across the island of Ireland, the role we have as Vocations Directors is to help young people realise that each one of them has a unique calling from Christ, and we aim to support them in answering that call, particularly in the case of those who are discerning vocations to the priesthood or religious life." 

Chair of the Bishops' Council for Vocations, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, also commented on the new intake by saying it offers "a sign of hope" despite the "great challenges facing the Church and society at this time". 

Local News

