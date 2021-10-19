Nightclubs reopen but mixed news on pub restrictions

There will be a long-awaiting easing of restrictions this weekend as nightclubs will reopen from Friday night, with opening hours for pubs also extended, but surprisingly table service will remain in place in pubs.

The changes were outlined earlier today.

In his announcement this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheal Martain said rising Covid numbers are "a cause for concern" but that it was a "timely reminder" of how dangerous the virus remains and the need for ongoing vigilance.

There are no new measures introduced, with an easing of some others.

However, there will requirement for a EU Digital Covid Certificate (Covid-19 pass), vaccine or recovery certificate for indoor hospitality and events.

Face masks will continue to be in use, but can be removed for consumption of food or alcohol as appropriate.

Table service only will continue in hospitality settings (max of 10 adults per table, and max 15 including children), with a

collection of contact tracing data required.

For indoor live music, drama, live entertainment and sporting events audience/spectators should be fully seated (standing permitted at your seat)

Specific sectoral guidance will be developed for nightclubs setting out appropriate protective measures. This will involve Covid-19 passes, contact tracing data collection and wearing of face masks except when eating, drinking and dancing

Covid-19 passes and fixed capacity limits will not apply for outdoor events.

However, sectors should ensure appropriate protective measures are in place.

Organisers of indoor and outdoor group activities should ensure that appropriate protective measures are in place, and where indoor groups have a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people indoors, pods of 6 should apply.

Fixed capacity limits will not apply to these indoor and outdoor group activities.

Religious services and weddings can proceed without capacity limits but with all other protective measures remaining in place

return to workplaces will continue on a phased and cautious basis for specific business requirements.

Full capacity will also be allowed for stadiums, which will include the visit of the All Blacks and Portugal to the Aviva Stadium in the coming weeks.