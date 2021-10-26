APPEAL: Man left with 'serious injuries' after hit-and-run near church

A pedestrian in his 40s has been left with injuries described as "serious" after a hit and run near a church at the weekend.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which occurred on the R336 Road between Furbo and Spiddal in Co Galway on Sunday October 24th.

It happened at approximately 8.30pm when a car collided with the pedestrian near Furbo Church before leaving the scene.

The man was taken to NUIG Hospital Galway to be treated.

Gardai have this morning confirmed the injured party remains in serious condition.

Witnesses are urged to come forward, particularly any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area on Sunday night between 8pm and 9pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.