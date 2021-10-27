'No return to restrictions' - Eamonn Ryan doesn't anticipate restrictions ahead of Christmas

There is no prospect of returning to restrictions ahead of Christmas, according to Minister for Transport, Eamonn Ryan.

Deputy Ryan said it was discussed at the Cabinet sub-committee meeting last night and nobody in the room believed it to be the appropriate response, including Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan.

"As well as personal responsibility, I think sectors have a responsibility so every organisation who are organising events, just do it in a way that keeps people at distance." added the Green Party leader.

Ryan said the virus is still out there at scale and for all our interests it is best to keep simple measures in place.

He said: 'I don't think it will be a return to restrictions'

He emphasized the importance of basic public health measures like washing your hands and keeping distance.

It comes as Ireland had 2,193 confirmed Covid-19 cases yesterday.

At present, there are 97 confirmed Covid-19 cases in ICU, and 503 confirmed cases in hospitals across Ireland.