27/10/2021

Tony Holohan 'increasingly worried' by rising Covid-19 case numbers

Tony Holohan 'increasingly worried' by rising Covid-19 case numbers

File Pic: Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has admitted that he is "increasingly worried" at rising COVID-19 rates.

His comments follow just under a week since live venue and nightclub restrictions were eased.

The Department of Health recently confirmed 2,193 new cases of the virus on Tuesday.

In total, there are 513 patients with the virus in hospital around the country, with 97 in intensive care.

Dr Tony Holohan said in a statement that the HSE is seeing a continuing increase in hospitalisation and intensive care admissions, and claimed that "a substantial amount" of those infected are still not fully vaccinated.

He explained: "This is placing our frontline healthcare services, including non-COVID care, under significant pressure."

"It is essential that we do everything we can to break the chains of transmission of the Delta variant in the community, in the workplace and in our homes."

Dr Holohan also appealed to people who experience symptoms of the virus, even if they are vaccinated, to stay at home, isolate from others and arrange a test immediately, and called on those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to avail of a vaccine.

He said that the vaccine "will significantly reduce your risk of severe illness if you contract the disease" and is "our best defence against" the virus.

Last week, Dr Holohan recommended for vaccine boosters not to be given to under-40s ‘any time soon’, which drew criticism from a number of pharmacists around the country.

He also made headlines after claiming that his COVID cert was not checked in Dublin Airport.

