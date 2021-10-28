Search

28/10/2021

Broadband expansion to reach 770,000 homes in Ireland

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced the second phase of SIRO’s rollout of its Gigabit broadband network.

SIRO is a joint venture company with Vodafone and the ESB. 

The launch will see the wholesale operator deliver broadband to 770,000 homes and businesses while reaching 154 towns across Ireland.

The €620 million in funding will see a further 320,000 homes and businesses added to its existing rollout programme of 450,000 premises.

All 770,000 homes and businesses will have access to SIRO’s 2 Gigabit fibre broadband service.

Micheál Martin said SIRO’s investment is very positive in terms of creating greater access to reliable fibre broadband for more towns across Ireland.

"Creating a fully connected Ireland is a fundamental objective of Government, achievable through partnership between public and private funded operators, such as SIRO, working together to reach this goal.” added An Taoiseach. 

CEO of Siro John Keaney said it means more people have the option of working from home, with fewer cars on the roads and families able to spend more quality time with each other.

"Our network will play a fundamental role in a regional renewal and helping households be more sustainable." added Mr. Keaney.

Vodafone Ireland CEO, Anne O'Leary said it has never been more important to advance critical digital infrastructure that supports business transformation.

"COVID-19 has given us an opportunity to re-imagine what is possible and to accelerate digital transformation for citizens, communities, businesses, and future-proof our economy. The last 18 months have proven how crucial connectivity is." she added. 

