01/11/2021

'It's time to say enough': World leaders warned at landmark climate conference

"Enough of brutalising biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet.

World leaders are meeting for the COP26 climate change conference today in Glasgow, being warned that failure to take action over climate change is "immoral".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said "It's time to say enough", urging leaders to "Choose ambition. Choose solidarity. Choose to safeguard our future and save humanity."

"Enough of brutalising biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves", he added.

Opening the summit, UK leader Boris Johnson said he wants countries to end the use of coal, phase out petrol-powered cars, and reverse deforestation.

US president Joe Biden followed suit in his address where he said climate change is not hypothetical and is destroying peoples lives everyday, but it's possible to create an environment that "raises the standard of living around the world" adding it is a moral and economic imperative to do so.

Top polluters including China, India, Australia and Brazil will be under the spotlight for the duration of the summit which is expected to run until November 12th, with the goal to keep warming limited to 1.5C, or at worst 2C, by 2100, which at the moment is on track for 2.7C - which the UN says would result in "climate catastrophe".

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the presence of so many leaders is evidence of a growing momentum around the need to address the climate crises.

Referring to the Climate Action Bill he said there was a need for action to match rhetoric which he stated was already happening in Ireland, rejecting the suggestion that Ireland's own record on action for climate change left the Government's rhetoric feeling "hollow".

"I think there's been a step change since the new Government was brought in. We've increased significantly the ambition.

"There will be challenges in implementing that. They don't ring hollow."

The Taoiseach said he believes there has been a "step change" since his Government came into power and said different sectors will have to go further than others in relation to cutting emissions.

Ireland's Climate Action Plan is expected to be published later this week, ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Thursday. 

 

