Taoiseach confirms he did NOT use Ireland's government jet to attend COP26

Taoiseach Micheál Martin states he did not use Ireland's government jet to attend the COP26 conference in the UK.

The Taoiseach confirmed this when asked directly by Deputy Michael McNamara in the Dáil today.

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) took place in Glasgow this week with leaders from over 100 countries in attendance to discuss global environmental concerns.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Taoiseach Martin said, "I didn't use the government jet to go."

He spoke of the need to stay in Edinburgh for the duration of his visit, and to journey on to Glasgow due to the "enormous" crowds in the host city.

He said, "The government jet isn't being used that frequently, and that's not by design to be frank."

Deputy McNamara also asked the Taoiseach to confirm he wouldn't use the jet when there are commercial flights available.

However, Taoiseach Martin ran out of allotted time before answering this question.