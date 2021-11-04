20 year old man arrested after firearms incident and seizure of loaded shotgun
A 20 year old man has been arrested after a firearms incident at the weekend.
A firearm was discharged at a residential property on Brookfield Road in Tallaght, County Dublin, at approximately 10.30pm.
The arrest took place following a warranted search operation, during which a loaded shotgun was seized.
The man arrested at the scene is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
