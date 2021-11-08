Criticism from Minister for the Environment as second week of COP26 gets underway

The Minister for the Environment said there hasn't been enough progress to date either here or at the 25 preceding COPs.
Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, has criticised the COP26 climate conference saying there has not been enough progress made.
"There hasn't been enough progress to date either here or at the 25 preceding COPs. The non-governmental bodies were right to call that out at the marches at the weekend. So we’ve got to be impatient for more progress," he said.
He arrived at the conference in Glasgow this morning following a negative PCR test.
An initial test the Minister had taken on Friday returned a positive result, leading him to cancel his travel plans but a second test returned a negative result, allowing him to travel.
Speaking at the conference, the Green Party Leader said he was glad to be able to attend and hoped "momentum" could be built throughout the week towards a deal, adding that getting support for developing countries is an important part of the work he hoped to do this week.
This week will see, environment, energy and climate ministers focusing on reaching a conclusive agreement on measures to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5C degrees from pre-industrial levels.
Political negotiations will also seek to include financial support for poorer countries to cope with climate change.
Countries have been asked to close off as many issues as possible so that an agreement can be reached by the close of the summit on Friday but observers think that timetable is likely to slip, as 197 parties try to get consensus on several tricky areas around finance and emissions cuts.
Pictured at the opening of Design & Crafts Council Ireland's Made in Ireland exhibition is Rosemary Steen, CEO of DCCI
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.