CEO of HSE confirms almost half of the 83 people in ICU today are vaccinated

The CEO of the HSE has confirmed that almost half of the 83 people in ICU today are vaccinated.
Paul Reid posted on Twitter this morning to state there are currently 551 patients in hospital today with Covid-19.
Of the 83 patients currently in intensive care, 45% are reportedly vaccinated and 55% "aren't fully vaccinated", according to Mr Reid's post.
He is encouraging people to continue coming forward for vaccination and said, "Please continue to protect yourself and if unvaccinated, we're still here."
He also confirmed that over 250 patients are receiving "enhanced supports" including non-invasive ventilation.
Some users questioned his transparency following publication of the post, while others demanded action on booster vaccinations.
