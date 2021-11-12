€360,000 worth of suspected cannabis seized and one man arrested

€360,000 of suspected cannabis seized and one man arrested (Image: Shutterstock)
Gardaí have seized €360,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Tallaght on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
One man has been arrested and charged.
Gardaí conducted the search at a residence in Killinarden Heights, Tallaght yesterday evening at approximately 6.40pm.
All of the drugs will be sent for analysis.
A man in his 20s was arrested and is being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
The man will appear before Tallaght District Court at 10:30am on Friday, November 12, 2021.
