Gardai renew appeal to identify body with distinctive tattoos found 35 years ago

Gardai are renewing an appeal to the public to assist in identifying human remains discovered thirty five years ago.

The body of a man, which was discovered off the coast of Leitrim at Knockbrack, Tullaghan on May 1st 1986, has never been formally identified.

It's believed the deceased was between the ages of 30 and 50. He's described as approximately 5'4 - 5'7 in height with distinctive tattoos on each arm.

The tattoos include a green shamrock on his right upper arm, and a dagger with a red handle in a green scabbard on his right forearm. On his left upper arm were two thin rapier-like swords with red handles crossed in front of a green heart or shield shape. On his left forearm the word 'ÉIRE' was tattooed in front of a green coloured shape.

When found, he was reportedly wearing blue Wrangler jeans and a dark coloured leather belt with a silver buckle with the words 'Malt Liquor' and 'Schlitz' or 'Schlutz' and a picture of a dog or bull. He had brown shoes 'JBees' or 'B. Jees' make, with rubber soles and leather uppers, and grey socks.

Efforts by Gardai to identify the man are ongoing; the Garda Missing Persons Unit has arranged an exhumation to obtain a sample of DNA to check against the Missing Persons Database.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station (071) 982 0620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.