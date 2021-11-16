EirGrid recorded seven 'amber alerts' this year, Eamon Ryan confirms

EirGrid recorded seven "amber" emergency alerts this year — that's according to the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications of Ireland, Eamon Ryan.

The government has been urged to give the full picture on whether the electricity grid can handle energy capacity over the winter by Labour TD Seán Sherlock, after what has been described as "deeply concerning" system alerts over the past year.

Speaking in a parliamentary motion, the Cork-East politician added that the govt outline whether there is a contingency plan in the event of blackouts and brownouts, after obtaining data showing seven system alerts, previously known as amber alerts, over the past 12 months.

It is understood that the latest amber alert occurred on October 28.

Minister Ryan said in response that system alerts occurred on December 9 last year, January 6, April 13, May 17, September 6 and 9, and October 28.

The Green Party leader elaborated: "EirGrid notified my Department of each of these system alerts on the day they occurred."

"There have been no system emergencies (previously known as red alerts) on the system in Ireland in the past 12 months or in recent years."

He continued: "The system alert on April 13 related to the temporary failure of some of the systems in EirGrid's control centre.

"This failure occurred during the testing of backup systems and was quickly resolved, while the other six system alerts were due to reduced margin between the level of electricity generation and demand."

EirGrid also said that between 2010 and 2019, there were 13 system alerts throughout the country, and a spokesperson said that from 2000 to 2009, there were in excess of 500 such alerts.

The spokesperson added that Eirgrid is closely monitoring the situation.