Two men charged in connection to armed robbery

Two men have been charged in connection to the armed robbery that occurred in Ferbane, Co. Offaly on Monday morning, November 15, 2021.
The two men, aged 19 and 26, were detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
They are due to appear before Athlone District Court this morning Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 10.30 a.m.
The third man (20 years) remains in Garda custody detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
Investigations into the armed robbery are currently on-going.
