Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil tests positive for Covid-19
The Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil has tested positive for Covid-19.
Seán Ó Fearghaíl received the results of his PCR test at the weekend and will continue to isolate at home until Monday 29th November in accordance with public health guidelines.
The Ceann Comhairle will work from home during this period and will also carry out some on-line engagements.
During his absence from Dáil Éireann, his chamber duties will be overseen by Leas- Cheann Comhairle, Catherine Connolly TD and the normal panel of temporary chairpersons.
