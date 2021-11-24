Search

Trade Minister urges Irish consumers buying Black Friday deals online to be cautious

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

The Minister for Trade is urging consumers to exercise caution when purchasing Black Friday deals online. 

According to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), it's important to check where a business is based even if domains contain '.ie' or '.eu' with prices offered in euro. 

The group recommends shoppers check the registered address before buying, as consumer rights may not be automatic if items are brought outside the EU. 

Minister Robert Troy commented ahead of Black Friday and said, "I would urge shoppers to spend a little time doing their own research before committing to online purchases. It is extremely important to establish where the business you are purchasing from is based as this can affect your rights after any purchase." 

The minister said that although shopping online has never been easier, it has its pitfalls.

He advises shoppers to conduct price comparisons online as well as an address check. 

He said, "As always, consumers should be very careful with their own financial details and be sure of the bona fides of the business they are dealing with." 

The Black Friday shopping event takes place on Friday November 26th. 

