25 Nov 2021

MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for missing 11 year old girl

Kayleigh Campbell has been missing from her home in Santry, Dublin 9 since Wednesday, 24 November, 2021.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 11 year old Kayleigh Campbell who has been missing from her home in Santry, Dublin 9 since Wednesday, 24 November, 2021.

Kayleigh is described as being approximately 5 foot in height with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Kayleigh was wearing a white/ivory t-shirt, a black bubble jacket, grey jeans and black converse runners.

Anyone with information on Kayleigh's whereabouts are asked to contact Santry Garda Station on (01) 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

