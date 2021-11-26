APPEAL: Gardaí seek witnesses in relation to an incident at a business premises

Gardaí in Pearse Street are appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident at a business premises on Grafton Street in Dublin on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at approximately 4pm.



A man without a face-covering entered a store, and became abusive to staff working there. The man left this premises shortly after but returned approximately ten minutes later, where again, he became abusive to staff.



When the man left for the final time, it is believed he went in the direction of College Green.

Gardaí wish to speak to a member of the public who is alleged to have been attacked by this man when he exited the premises.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.



Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Grafton Street area between 3.55pm and 4.25pm on Thursday 18th November 2021 and who may have witnessed this incident, to come forward to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

An Garda Síochána said they take takes any crime or incident, with a hate motivation, seriously, and incidents reported to us are professionally investigated.

"We encourage anyone who believes they may have been the victim of any crime or incident with a hate motivation to report it to any Garda Station." added Gardaí.