Man in his 60s arrested and firearms seized

Gardaí seized a firearm and ammunition following a search operation in Dublin on November 29, 2021.
Gardaí stopped and conducted a search of a car on Westmoreland Street shortly after midnight.
Ammunition, an extendable baton, and a balaclava were discovered. A follow-up search was conducted at a residential property in Dublin 11 which resulted in the seizure of a firearm, an extendable baton, baseball bat, and other items.
A man in his 60s was arrested in relation to this seizure and was detained at Pearse Street Garda station.
The man has been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on December 23, 2021.
Gardaí have seized a firearm and other weapons following a search in Dublin yesterday. A man was charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before the CCJ later in December. pic.twitter.com/N77ScqiZhU— Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 30, 2021
