Further cases of Covid-19 identified in Munster rugby group in South Africa

A further nine positive Covid-19 cases have been identified in Munster's staff and players in South Africa, further delaying their return to Ireland.

The new positive cases will now have to move to a designated quarantine hotel in Cape town until the end of their isolation period.

One of the players tested positive for the virus on Sunday, with another member of the group identifying as a close contact

The remaining 38 members of the touring party who received negative PCR results are now required to pass a further test before they can be cleared to travel back home to Ireland.

Munster Rugby issued a statement this morning that said:

"As outlined by the Irish Government on Monday, those that have received negative results have clearance to travel from the South African authorities.

"In taking every precaution the touring party have completed another round of PCR testing this morning, the third in less than 60 hours, and will wait on results ahead of next steps.

"The ten members of the group who have tested positive will remain in Cape Town until the end of their isolation period. While the individuals were disappointed on receiving the news they are thankfully well and will continue to be monitored medically at this time.

"We understand this is a challenging situation and would like to thank families, friends, colleagues and our rugby community for the many messages of best wishes."

The Munster group originally arrived in South Africa two weeks ago for scheduled United Rugby Championship games agains the Bulls and Lions, but games were postponed following growing concerns of the new Covid variant Omicron.

When the squad return to Ireland, they will have to isolate at home for 10 days, which will leave them relying on a makeshift team for their Heineken Champions Cup opener against Wasps in Coventry on Sunday December 12.